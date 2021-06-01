Lost, injured hikers keep firefighters busy over Memorial Day weekend

Firefighters had a busy Monday as the Memorial Day weekend wrapped up, including the rescue of a woman who injured her ankle while hiking down to Makapuu tidepools.

The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call at about 7 p.m., and five units with 16 firefighters who responded, with the first arriving at the Makapuu Lighthouse trailhead about 11 minutes later.

Firefighters on foot made contact with the 34-year-old woman at 7:23 p.m.

She had been hiking for about 30 minutes with three others and a dog, when she injured her left ankle on the descent to the tidepools, which is via an unimproved, steep, and rocky embankment, and could no longer walk.

She was airlifted by the Air 1 helicopter to a landing zone at Sandy Beach Park, and transferred to the care of Emergency Medical Services.

The three other hikers and a dog accompanying her exited the trail safely on their own.

There has been an uptick in hike rescues in recent weeks, according to HFD spokeswoman Louise Kim McCoy, which began a few weeks prior to the Memorial Day weekend.

The hike rescue on Memorial Day evening was in addition to several others earlier in the day.

>> At 5:12 p.m. Monday, firefighters also received a 911 call for a 39-year-old man, also with an ankle injury at Aihualama Trail, about three-quarters of a mile above the top of the Manoa Falls Trail.

Five units with 16 personnel responded and arrived at the Manoa Road trailhead at 5:25 p.m. They hiked up by foot to where the geolocation of the injured hiker, plotted from his 911 call, and found him at about 6 p.m.

After hiking three hours with a 23-year-old female companion, the man sustained a left ankle injury, and could not continue.

Air 1 airlifted him to Manoa District Park, where he was transferred to the care of EMS, and then returned and airlifted his female companion to the park.

>> At about 3 p.m. on Monday, firefighters received a call of an injured hiker on the Upper Waimano Trail in Pearl City.

A 65-year-old had hiked for 6.5 hours on the trail with his 27-year-old son when he accidentally slid about 30 feet down a steep embankment, sustaining lacerations to his face, and could not move.

HFD airlifted the injured father and his son individually to a landing zone at Waimano Home Road. The father was transferred to the care of EMS at 3;53 p.m.

>> At about 1 p.m., firefighters received a 911 call for an injured hiker on the top of the ridge at Ohikilolo Trail in Makaka. Rescue specialists arrived via Air 1 because of the steep and rocky terrain.

They found the 51-year-old woman at 1:54 p.m. After camping overnight with two companions, a 53-year-old man, and a 46-year-old woman, she experienced tingling in her arms and legs about three hours into a hike.

Firefighters airlifted her via Air 2, along with her two companions, individually, to a landing zone at Paniolo Country Ranch. The woman was transferred to the care of EMS at about 2 p.m.

>> At 9:30 a.m. Monday, firefighters received another call for an 11-year-old girl at the summit of the Wiliwilinui Ridge Trail in Waialae Iki in East Honolulu.

The girl had been hiking with her family for about two hours when she fell and possibly fractured her right wrist. She and her mother were airlifted to the landing zone and Waialae Iki Park.

The girl was transferred to the care of EMS.

It was a busy three-day weekend for HFD, which responded to and rescued numerous hikers who were either injured or lost on Saturday and Sunday from Moanalua to Pearl City.

A 911 call regarding a hiker falling at Koko Crater Sunday morning turned out to be a false alarm, but firefighters said the caller did the right thing and had good intentions when asking for help.

After conducting an extensive aerial search of the area, HFD determined there was no immediate need for emergency assistance.

On Saturday morning, HFD rescued and airlifted a 65-year-old man who fainted on the Koko Crater Stairs trail. The man, who was visiting Honolulu, and on the stairs with his 27-year-old daughter, had lost consciousness due to exhaustion on the trail.

There were no reports of injuries to firefighters during rescue operations over the weekend.

In addition, HFD does not recommend hiking alone, but with a partner because his or her help can be invaluable.

HFD recommends that hikers stay on the trail, saying most accidents happen when hikers leave an established trail and disregard warning signs. In addition, hikers should assess their capabilities, and compare their level of fitness, ability, and experience with the trail description.