Motorcyclist dies in collision with vehicle near entrance to Hanauma Bay | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Motorcyclist dies in collision with vehicle near entrance to Hanauma Bay

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 4:22 pm

A man in his 30s died today in a motorcycle crash near the Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said the man collided with another vehicle around 2 p.m. today at at Hanauma Bay Road, which leads to the preserve’s parking lot.

EMS said first responders determined the man had died at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

