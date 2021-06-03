Motorcyclist dies in collision with vehicle near entrance to Hanauma Bay

A man in his 30s died today in a motorcycle crash near the Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve.
Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said the man collided with another vehicle around 2 p.m. today at at Hanauma Bay Road, which leads to the preserve’s parking lot.
EMS said first responders determined the man had died at the scene. No other injuries were reported.
