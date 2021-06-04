Man, 69, dies in fatal Wahiawa stabbing; suspect arrested

A 69-year-old man was killed in an early-morning stabbing in Wahiawa today, police said.

The stabbing occurred at a home on Uluwehi Street shortly after 3:10 a.m.

Police said a man described to be in his early 30s stabbed the victim numerous times in the upper body.

He fled the scene and officers located hime nearby and arrested him on suspicion of second-degree murder.

Police said the men reside in the same home.

This is the third stabbing to occur on Oahu this week.

Nineteen-year-old Elian De La Cerda of California was killed in Waikiki early Tuesday.

Police said Dela Cerda and his friend, 23, who was also visiting Hawaii from California, were confronted by a group of individuals. A fight ensued and De La Cerda was stabbed in the upper body.

EMS pronounced him dead at the scene. The Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office said De La Cerda died of a stab wound to the chest. The manner of death has been classified as a homicide.

District 6 Crime Reduction Unit officers arrested Cardona near the scene of the stabbing at about 6 p.m. Tuesday.

An unrelated stabbing occurred near the Kapahulu Groin at about 1:15 a.m. Tuesday. Otis Alexander, 29, was charged with first-degree assault, possession of a switchblade in commission of a crime and first-degree terroristic threatening.

Alexander allegedly argued with a couple by the beach. Police said the couple’s friend intervened after Alexander assaulted the man sitting with his partner.

Alexander then allegedly stabbed the friend in the neck. He was taken in critical condition to a hospital. Police said his condition has improved.

Police arrested Alexander near the scene of the stabbing. He was released after posting $100,000 bail bond and is scheduled to appear in court Honolulu District Court Monday for his arraignment.

