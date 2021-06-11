CALENDAR
TODAY
No major local sporting events scheduled.
SATURDAY
SOFTBALL
High School: New City Nissan Goodwill
Softball Classic—Team LEAF vs. Team
Rogue, 9 a.m.; Team Armada vs. Team Titan,
11:30 a.m.; Team Armada vs. Team
LEAF, 2 p.m.; Team Titan vs. Team Rogue,
4:30 p.m.; all games at McKinley High
Softball Stadium.
SUNDAY
SOFTBALL
High School: New City Nissan Goodwill
Softball Classic—Team Armada vs. Team
Rogue, 10:30 a.m.; Team Titan vs. Team
LEAF, 1 p.m.; Third place game, 4 p.m.;
Championship game, 6 p.m.; all games at
McKinley High Softball Stadium.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.