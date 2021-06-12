CALENDAR

TODAY

SOFTBALL

High School: New City Nissan Goodwill

Softball Classic—Team LEAF vs. Team

Rogue, 9 a.m.; Team Armada vs. Team Titan,

11:30 a.m.; Team Armada vs. Team

LEAF, 2 p.m.; Team Titan vs. Team Rogue,

4:30 p.m.; all games at McKinley High

Softball Stadium.

SUNDAY

SOFTBALL

High School: New City Nissan Goodwill

Softball Classic—Team Armada vs. Team

Rogue, 10:30 a.m.; Team Titan vs. Team

LEAF, 1 p.m.; Third place game, 4 p.m.;

Championship game, 6 p.m.; all games at

McKinley High Softball Stadium.