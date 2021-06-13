CALENDAR
TODAY
SOFTBALL
High School: New City Nissan Goodwill Softball Classic—Team LEAF vs. Team Rogue, 9 a.m.; Team Armada vs. Team Titan, 11:30 a.m.; Team Armada vs. Team LEAF, 2 p.m.; Team Titan vs. Team Rogue, 4:30 p.m.; all games at McKinley High Softball Stadium.
MONDAY
No local sporting events scheduled
