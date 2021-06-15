Woman killed in Big Isle moped crash, police say

Hawaii County police reported today an unidentified woman died Sunday after a single-vehicle moped crash near the eastern tip of Hawaii island.

Police said the moped rider was heading north on Government Beach Road, just north of Papaya Farms Road, when her 2016 Kymco moped veered off the roadway, hit a tree and fell into a 4-foot ditch.

Police responded to the 5:08 p.m. crash and found the woman unresponsive with severe head injuries. She was later transported to the Hilo Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead at 9:05 p.m.

An autopsy is being conducted to determine the exact cause of death.

The woman was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, police said.

This is the 12th fatal traffic collision on Hawaii island of the year, compared to 10 at the same time in 2020.

Anyone with information or who witnessed the accident is asked to call Officer Blayne Matsui at (808) 961-2339 or email Blayne.Matsui@HawaiiCounty.gov.