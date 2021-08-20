Calendar

Today

SOCCER

College women: Tusculum vs. Hawaii Pacific, 5 p.m., at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Park.

VOLLEYBALL

High School girls: Hawaii Volleyball Invitational—Pool play day 2, begins at 4:30 p.m., at Kamehameha

SATURDAY

SOCCER

College women: Tusculum vs. Chaminade, 10 a.m., at Saint Louis field.

VOLLEYBALL

High School girls: Hawaii Volleyball Invitational—Bracket play, begins at 8 a.m., at Kamehameha

SUNDAY

SOCCER

College women: Hawaii Pacific at Hawaii (ex), 3 p.m., at UH Lower Campus practice field.

Volleyball

Hawaii Volleyball Invitational

At Kamehameha

Kamehameha def. Sacred Hearts 25-14, 25-10

Damien def. ‘Iolani 1-AA 25-18, 25-12

Kamehameha def. ‘Iolani 1-AA 25-10,

25-15

Damien def. Sacred Hearts 25-20, 25-21

Kamehameha def. Damien 25-13, 25-18

‘Iolani 1-AA def. Sacred Hearts 25-17,

24-25, 15-14