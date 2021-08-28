Marquette sweeps Hawaii women’s volleyball team

Taylor Wolf did it all for Marquette in a 26-24, 27-25, 25-21 women’s volleyball sweep of host Hawaii at the Stan Sheriff Center tonight.

Wolf’s 11 kills, 23 assists, three service aces, 12 digs and five blocks led the Golden Eagles over UH in the second night of the season-opening Hawaiian Airlines Rainbow Wahine Classic.

After losing two close sets that featured 28 ties and lead changes, the Wahine (1-1) fell behind 6-0 in the third, with Wolf serving. Her run included two aces.

Hawaii rallied to 21-18. But Marquette (2-0) came back after a timeout, and Wolf closed out the match with a crosscourt kill.

UH led the second set 22-21 after an ace by Brooke Van Sickle, who led UH with four aces and 14 kills. But Marquette rallied with two kills by Wolf and an error by Igiede ended it giving the Golden Eagles a 2-0 lead in sets.

Marquette outhit Hawaii .303 to .183.

Texas A&M swept Fairfield 25-23, 25-18, 25-16 in Saturday’s first match.

Lauren Davis led the Aggies (1-1) with 14 kills, while KJ Johnson paced the Stags (0-2) with 10.

Marquette plays Fairfield and UH meets TAMU in Sunday’s matches that conclude the tournament.