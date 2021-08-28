CALENDAR

TODAY

VOLLEYBALL

College women: Hawaiian Airlines Rainbow Wahine Classic—Fairfield vs. Texas A&M, 4:45 p.m.; Marquette at Hawaii, 7 p.m.; matches at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. Also, Hawaii-Alaska Challenge—Alaska vs. Chaminade, noon, at McCabe gym; Alaska Anchorage at Hawaii Pacific, noon, at The Shark Tank; Alaska Anchorage vs. Chaminade, 6 p.m., at McCabe gym; Alaska at Hawaii Pacific, 7 p.m., at The Shark Tank.

SUNDAY

SOCCER

College women: Outrigger Soccer Kickoff—South Dakota State vs. Hawaii, 5 p.m, at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium.

VOLLEYBALL

College women: Hawaiian Airlines Rainbow Wahine Classic—Fairfield vs. Marquette, 2:45 p.m.; Texas A&M at Hawaii, 5 p.m.; matches at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. Also, Alaska Anchorage vs. Chaminade, 10 a.m.; Alaska vs. Chaminade, 3 p.m.; matches at McCabe gym.

HIGH SCHOOLS

ILH FOOTBALL

Varsity

‘Iolani 28, Damien 0

Punahou 33, Kamehameha 28

ILH VOLLEYBALL

JV Girls

Kamehameha (B) def. Maryknoll 25-12, 25- 17

Kamehameha (W) def. Mid-Pacific 25-23, 26-24

Punahou (G) def. ‘Iolani (R) 25-21, 17-25, 25-16

Punahou (B) def. ‘Iolani (B) 25-20, 25-23

BULLETIN BOARD

COACHING VACANCIES

Konawaena High. Seeking applications for the following coaching positions: Cross Country (program head/varsity head coach), Football (assistant coach, varsity & junior varsity positions available), Boys Soccer (program head/varsity head coach), Girls Soccer (program head/varsity head coach), Swimming (program head/varsity head coach.

Preferred qualifications: college degree, college and/or high school level coaching experience and collegiate playing pxperience, all in the sport of expertise. Also, will need to be fully vaccinated before his/her first day of employment.

Minimum qualifications: high school diploma, high school and/or community, youth group, or club coaching experience in the sport of expertise. All applicants must be able to pass a DOE legal background check, present a valid driver’s license & social security card, and provide a current TB test certification. If interested, send a current and detailed resume to: Konawaena Athletic Department, 81-1043 Konawaena School Road, Kealakekua, Hawaii 96750. For more info, call (808) 313-6020.