CALENDAR
TODAY
SOCCER
College women: Westminster vs. Hawaii Pacific, 2 p.m., at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium.
MONDAY
No local sporting events scheduled
CROSS COUNTRY
BIG WAVE INVITATIONAL
At Kahuku Golf Course
Men 5k Run
1, Jona Bodirsky, Hawaii Pacific 15:40.24; 2, David Rutto, Hawaii Pacific 17:49.75; 3, Troy Oshimo, Hawaii Pacific 17:53.89
Women 5k Run
1, Sophia Morgan, Hawaii 19:19.56; 2, Emma Winkler, Hawaii Pacific 19:31.37; 3, Sophie Pazzo, Hawaii Pacific 19:50.86
