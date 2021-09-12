Man critically injured, 5 teens seriously hurt in one-car crash on Farrington Highway

A man in his 30s was critically injured and five teenage males were seriously hurt in an early-morning, single-vehicle crash on Farrington Highway in Makaha today.

According to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services, paramedics responded at 3:47 a.m. to a report of a motor vehicle crash with six patients at 84-1092 Farrington Highway.

EMS said the westbound vehicle was driving at an an “unknown rate of speed … veered to the right and somehow lost control, causing (the) car to roll over and land on its side” in the yard of a home.

Although six people were injured, one of them had left the scene before ambulances arrived, the EMS report said. Four people were ejected from the vehicle.

Three ambulance crews responded, treated the injured and took them to a hospital. The sixth injured person called 9-1-1 about 50 minutes later and was taken to a hospital, EMS said.

The five seriously injured males were between the ages of 15 and 18.

———

This breaking news story will be updated when more information becomes available.