WATER POLO
ILH boys division I: Kamehameha at Punahou, 6 p.m.
ILH boys division II: Kamehameha at Punahou, 5 p.m.; Le Jardin at ‘Iolani, 6 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
WATER POLO
ILH boys division I: Mid-Pacific at ‘Iolani, 6 p.m.
ILH boys division II: Mid-Pacific at ‘Iolani, 5 p.m.; Le Jardin at Punahou, 6 p.m.
Bulletin board
Kahuku High & Intermediate School Head Coach Vacancies
Applications are being accepted for the following sports: Cheerleading, Swimming, Tennis
Email resumes to Kahuku High School
athletic director Gillian Yamagata, CAA at gillian.yamagata@k12.hi.us
Applications may be submitted until
Sept. 24 at 5 p.m. Interviews will be set
the following week.
