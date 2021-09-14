Calendar

Today

WATER POLO

ILH boys division I: Kamehameha at Punahou, 6 p.m.

ILH boys division II: Kamehameha at Punahou, 5 p.m.; Le Jardin at ‘Iolani, 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

WATER POLO

ILH boys division I: Mid-Pacific at ‘Iolani, 6 p.m.

ILH boys division II: Mid-Pacific at ‘Iolani, 5 p.m.; Le Jardin at Punahou, 6 p.m.

Bulletin board

Kahuku High & Intermediate School Head Coach Vacancies

Applications are being accepted for the following sports: Cheerleading, Swimming, Tennis

Email resumes to Kahuku High School

athletic director Gillian Yamagata, CAA at gillian.yamagata@k12.hi.us

Applications may be submitted until

Sept. 24 at 5 p.m. Interviews will be set

the following week.