Calendar
Today
WATER POLO
ILH boys division I: Mid-Pacific at ‘Iolani, 6 p.m.
ILH boys division II: Mid-Pacific at ‘Iolani, 5 p.m.; Le Jardin at Punahou, 6 p.m.
THURSDAY
SOCCER
College men: Hawaii Hilo vs. Chaminade, 12:30 p.m., at Saint Louis field.
College women: Hawaii Hilo vs. Chaminade, 10 a.m., at Saint Louis field.
Bulletin board
Kahuku High & Intermediate School Head Coach Vacancies
Applications are being accepted for the following sports: Cheerleading, Swimming, Tennis
Email resumes to Kahuku High School
athletic director Gillian Yamagata, CAA at gillian.yamagata@k12.hi.us
Applications may be submitted until
Sept. 24 at 5 p.m. Interviews will be set
the following week.
Water Polo
ILH
Boys’ Varsity I
Punahou 11
Kamehameha 5
Scorers: PUN—Stryker Scales 4, Cole Tjapkes 2, Vincent Nasrallah, Ethan Nagasako, Evan Wallenstrom, Jason Leong, Emile Labrador. KSK—Nash Brandon 3, Ezekial Fernandez, Tate Hirayama
Boys’ Varsity II
Punahou 10
Kamehameha 3
Scorers: PUN—Nicholas Johnston 5, Santino Garcia 2, Puna Blair, Gabriel Canevari, Jeffrey Ferrer. KSK—Ekolu Barrett 2, Jonah Toshio Stokes 1
‘Iolani 9
Le Jardin 7
Scorers: IOL—Evan Wong 4, Noah Scherman 2, Adam Scrivner, Xander Chen, Jackson Iwata. LJA—Shane Tanner 3, Wilson Smith 2, Logan Lefforge, Helela Maeva.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.