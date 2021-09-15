Calendar

Today

WATER POLO

ILH boys division I: Mid-Pacific at ‘Iolani, 6 p.m.

ILH boys division II: Mid-Pacific at ‘Iolani, 5 p.m.; Le Jardin at Punahou, 6 p.m.

THURSDAY

SOCCER

College men: Hawaii Hilo vs. Chaminade, 12:30 p.m., at Saint Louis field.

College women: Hawaii Hilo vs. Chaminade, 10 a.m., at Saint Louis field.

Bulletin board

Kahuku High & Intermediate School Head Coach Vacancies

Applications are being accepted for the following sports: Cheerleading, Swimming, Tennis

Email resumes to Kahuku High School

athletic director Gillian Yamagata, CAA at gillian.yamagata@k12.hi.us

Applications may be submitted until

Sept. 24 at 5 p.m. Interviews will be set

the following week.

Water Polo

ILH

Boys’ Varsity I

Punahou 11

Kamehameha 5

Scorers: PUN—Stryker Scales 4, Cole Tjapkes 2, Vincent Nasrallah, Ethan Nagasako, Evan Wallenstrom, Jason Leong, Emile Labrador. KSK—Nash Brandon 3, Ezekial Fernandez, Tate Hirayama

Boys’ Varsity II

Punahou 10

Kamehameha 3

Scorers: PUN—Nicholas Johnston 5, Santino Garcia 2, Puna Blair, Gabriel Canevari, Jeffrey Ferrer. KSK—Ekolu Barrett 2, Jonah Toshio Stokes 1

‘Iolani 9

Le Jardin 7

Scorers: IOL—Evan Wong 4, Noah Scherman 2, Adam Scrivner, Xander Chen, Jackson Iwata. LJA—Shane Tanner 3, Wilson Smith 2, Logan Lefforge, Helela Maeva.