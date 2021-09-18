Hawaii records 8 new coronavirus-related deaths, 569 additional COVID-19 infections

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Hawaii Department of Health officials today reported eight new coronavirus-related deaths and 569 new confirmed and probable infections statewide, bringing the state’s totals since the start of the pandemic to 702 fatalities and 75,006 cases.

No further information was immediately available regarding the six deaths on Oahu, one death on Hawaii island and one death on Maui.

The state’s official coronavirus-related death toll includes 532 fatalities on Oahu, 81 on Maui, 75 on Hawaii island, eight on Kauai, one on Molokai and five Hawaii residents who died outside the state.

The U.S. coronavirus-related death toll today is over 672,000 and the nationwide infection tally is more than 42 million.

Today’s new confirmed and probable infection count by island includes 367 new cases on Oahu, 50 on Maui, 79 on Hawaii island, 46 on Kauai, six on Molokai, two on Lanai, and 19 Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state.

State health officials have been including probable infections in its total case counts. Probable infections include people who never received a confirmatory test but are believed to have had the virus because of their known exposure and symptoms or because of a positive antigen test.

The total number of confirmed and probable coronavirus cases by island since the start of the outbreak are 53,349 on Oahu, 8,676 on Maui, 9,375 in Hawaii County, 1,952 on Kauai, 139 on Lanai and 196 on Molokai. There are also 2,319 Hawaii residents who were diagnosed outside of the state.

Health officials also said today that, of the state’s total infection count, 7,982 cases were considered to be active. Officials say they consider infections reported in the past 14 days to be a “proxy number for active cases.” The state’s total number of active cases decreased today by 303.

By island, Oahu has 5,463 active cases, the Big Island has 1,219, Maui has 761, Kauai has 502, Lanai has six and Molokai has 31.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii infection cases, 4,001 have required hospitalizations, with 20 new hospitalizations reported today.

Nineteen hospitalizations in the overall statewide count are Hawaii residents who were diagnosed and treated outside the state. Of the 3,982 hospitalizations within the state, 3,220 have been on Oahu, 452 on Maui, 269 on the Big Island, 33 on Kauai, five on Lanai and three on Molokai.

The seven-day average case count for Oahu is 367 and the seven-day average positivity rate is 7.1%, state health officials said today.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.