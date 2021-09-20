CALENDAR

TUESDAY

SOCCER

College men: Western Washington vs. Chaminade, 10 a.m., at Saint Louis field.

WATER POLO

ILH boys Division I: Mid-Pacific

at Punahou, 6 p.m.

ILH boys Division II: Mid-Pacific at

Punahou, 5 p.m.; Le Jardin at Kamehameha, 6 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH girls Division I: Mid-Pacific at ‘Iolani, 6 p.m.; Kamehameha at Punahou,

6:30 p.m.

ILH girls Division II: Damien at Punahou, 5 p.m.; Le Jardin at Sacred Hearts, 6 p.m.; University at Hawaii Baptist, 6 p.m.; ‘Iolani at Hanalani, 6:30 p.m.

ILH girls Division III: Assets vs. Island Pacific, 5 p.m., at Hanalani; La Pietra at St. Andrew’s, 5 p.m.; Christian Academy at Hawaiian Mission, 6 p.m.

Pigeon Racing

Oahu Invitational Flyers

Saturday

From Waimea, Hawaii Island to Oahu

TOP 5

MILES MPH

1. Dexter Wong 181.294 55.33

2. Gilbert Dano 181.230 55.24

3. Ivan Endo 179.891 55.10

4. Jay Alameida 167.853 54.93

5. Larry Aki 173.766 54.58