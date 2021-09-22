Calendar

Today

SOCCER

College men: Seattle Pacific at Hawaii Hilo, 2:30 p.m., at UHH soccer field.

THURSDAY

SOCCER

Big West women: Cal State Northridge vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m., at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium.

WATER POLO

ILH boys Division I: Mid-Pacific at Kamehameha, 6 p.m.

ILH boys Division II: Punahou at Kamehameha, 5 p.m.; Le Jardin at ‘Iolani, 6 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH girls Division I: Punahou at ‘Iolani, 6 p.m.

ILH girls Division III: Christian Academy vs. Assets, 6 p.m., at Hanalani; La Pietra at Hawaiian Mission, 6 p.m.; Island Pacific at St. Andrew’s, 6:15 p.m.

Bulletin

Hawaii Preparatory Academy is looking to fill the following winter coaching positions:

>> Head boys varsity soccer

>> Head girls varsity basketball

Also:

>> Full time athletic trainer

All interested individuals should contact Athletic Director, Stephen Perry, at sperry@hpa.edu.

Both positions will run from Dec. 1 through March 6.

High school

ILH Volleyball

Girls’ Varsity 1

‘Iolani def. Mid-Pacific 25-11, 25-7, 25-13

Girls Varsity 2

Hawaii Baptist def. University 25-20, 25-21, 25-14

Girls Varsity 3

St. Andrew’s defeated La Pietra 14-25,

25-10, 25-12, 25-22

Hawaii Mission def. Christian 25-15, 27-25, 25-16