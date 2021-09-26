comscore Honolulu police say moped rider struck, critically hurt near Kaimuki High School | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Honolulu police say moped rider struck, critically hurt near Kaimuki High School

  • By Jason Genegabus jason@staradvertiser.com
  • Today

Honolulu police say a 45-year-old man was hospitalized Saturday after being struck and ejected from the moped he was operating near Kaimuki High School.

According to the Honolulu Police Department, the man was traveling east on Kaimuki Avenue near the school around 8:30 a.m. Saturday when a 22-year-old woman driving a Kia sedan attempted to turn left into a driveway while heading in the opposite direction and collided with the moped.

The woman was not injured and remained at the scene until police arrived.

The man, who was not wearing a helmet at the time of impact, was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition with head and body injuries.

Police said speed, alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors in the crash.

