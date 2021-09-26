Kailua-Kona man, 29, dies after motorcycle crash on Hawaii island

Hawaii island police said a 29-year-old man died Satruday after the motorcycle he was operating crashed in Napo‘opo‘o.

The Hawaii County Police Department said the man — identified as Kalamaokalani Keith Kelekolio-Crivello, 29, of Kailua-Kona — was riding a white 2005 Honda CBR600 motorcycle southbound on Pu‘u Honua Road around 6:30 p.m. Saturday when he left the roadway and lost control, striking several large rocks in the process.

Kelekolio-Crivello, who was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, was ejected from the motorcycle. First responders treated him at the scene before transporting him to Kona Community Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead at 11:35 p.m.

Police said speed, as well as alcohol and/or drugs, are possible factors in the crash, and that an autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact HPD’s Area II Traffic Enforcement Unit; call officer Jason Foxworthy at (808) 323-4646, Ext. 229, or email Jason.foxworthy@hawaiicounty.gov.

Anonymous tips may be submitted by telephone at (808) 961-8300.

This is the 18th fatality on the Big Island this year, compared to 13 in 2020, according to police.