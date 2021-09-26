CALENDAR
TODAY
SOCCER
College men: Western Washington at Hawaii Hilo, 11 a.m., at UHH soccer field.
MONDAY
SOCCER
College men: Seattle Pacific vs. Hawaii Pacific, 5 p.m., at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium.
VOLLEYBALL
ILH
Varsity Girls
Kamehameha def. Mid-Pacific 25-21, 25- 15, 25-15
Damien def. University 25-20, 26-24, 25- 20
WATER POLO
ILH BOYS
Le Jardin 15, Kamehameha 5
Goal Scorers – Le Jardin: Wilson Smith 5, Helela Maeva 5, Walker Slay 2, Achilles Thornton, Marcus Webster, Shane Tanner. Kamehameha: Kama Danner 2, Ekolu Barrett, Kela Melim, Enzi Myric.
