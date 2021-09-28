comscore Housing market so hot, burned house in Massachusetts going for almost $400K | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Housing market so hot, burned house in Massachusetts going for almost $400K

  • By Associated Press
  • Today
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS A home that was seriously damaged by fire is seen in Melrose, Mass. WBZ-TV reported that the $399,000 asking price for the home in Melrose, a suburb of Boston, is evidence of how hot the housing market is in the state. The online listing for the burned, three bedroom, 1,857-square foot home says it is in need of complete renovation and is being sold as is.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    A home that was seriously damaged by fire is seen in Melrose, Mass. WBZ-TV reported that the $399,000 asking price for the home in Melrose, a suburb of Boston, is evidence of how hot the housing market is in the state. The online listing for the burned, three bedroom, 1,857-square foot home says it is in need of complete renovation and is being sold as is.

MELROSE, Mass. >> A home in Massachusetts seriously damaged by fire has been listed on the market with an asking price of $399,000.

WBZ-TV reported Monday that the listing for the home in Melrose, a suburb of Boston, is evidence of how hot the housing market is.

In August, industry groups listed the median sale price of single family homes in the state to be between $535,000 and $552,000.

The online listing for the burned three-bedroom, 1,857-square foot (173-square meter) home starts with a call out to contractors, and continues: “House is in need of a complete renovation or potential tear down and rebuild. Buyer to do due diligence. House being sold as is.”

The house suffered an intense fire in August that blew out the front windows, which are now boarded up. The Boston Globe reported that firefighters had to tear out parts of the walls and ceiling of the home to extinguish the blaze.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Hawaii Pacific Health offering COVID-19 booster shots, opening new vaccine clinic

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up