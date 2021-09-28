Calendar
Today
VOLLEYBALL
ILH girls Division I: ‘Iolani at Kamehameha, 6 p.m.; Mid-Pacific at Punahou,
6 p.m.
ILH girls Division II: Damien at Maryknoll, 6 p.m.; University at ‘Iolani, 6 p.m.; Punahou at Sacred Hearts, 6:15 p.m.;
Hanalani at Le Jardin, 6:30 p.m.
ILH girls Division III: Christian Academy vs. Island Pacific, 5 p.m., at Le Jardin;
Assets at La Pietra, 6 p.m.; St. Andrew’s at Hawaiian Mission, 6:15 p.m.
WATER POLO
ILH boys Division I: Kamehameha at Punahou, 6 p.m.; Mid-Pacific at ‘Iolani,
6 p.m.
ILH boys Division II: Le Jardin at Punahou, 5 p.m.; Mid-Pacific at ‘Iolani, 5 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
SOCCER
PacWest men: Azusa Pacific at Hawaii Hilo, 2:30 p.m., at UHH soccer field.
PacWest women: Azusa Pacific at
Hawaii Hilo, noon, at UHH soccer field.
