Bulletin Board

Kapolei High School

Kapolei High School is accepting applications for the Head Tennis coaching position.

This position will be responsible for all aspects of the Girls & Boys Tennis program. Some duties include: teaching of Tennis techniques/strategies, administrative duties such as staffing and monitoring of grades and character development.

Qualifications: Knowledge of the sport – High school or College preferred; Prior coaching experience – Minimum 5 years preferred; Effective communication skills – public speaking; Effective organizational skills; Fundraising and budget experience; Philosophy on academic/grading; State or city certification related to safety, athletics, administration; College graduate preferred; Teaching experience preferred

Email resume to darren.camello@k12.hi.us

Accepting resumes till October 29, 2021

CALENDAR

Today

FOOTBALL

ILH: Saint Louis I-AA at ’Iolani, 3:15 p.m.; Pac-Five vs. Damien, 5 p.m., at Aloha Stadium; Punahou vs. Kamehameha, 7:30 p.m., at Aloha Stadium.

VOLLEYBALL

Big West women: Long Beach State at Hawaii, 7 p.m., at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

ILH girls Division I: Mid-Pacific at ‘Iolani, 6 p.m.; Punahou at Kamehameha, 6 p.m.

ILH girls Division II: Damien at Hawaii Baptist, 6 p.m.; ‘Iolani at Maryknoll, 6 p.m.; Punahou at Le Jardin, 6:15 p.m.; University at Sacred Hearts, 6:15 p.m.

SATURDAY

CROSS COUNTRY

College: Chaminade Invitational, 7:30 a.m., at Kapiolani Park.

FOOTBALL

Mountain West: Fresno State at Hawaii, 5 p.m., at Clarence T.C. Ching Complex.

KAYAKING

ILH: Sprint, 3 p.m., at Ala Wai.

SOCCER

PacWest men: Azusa Pacific vs. Hawaii Pacific, 3 p.m., at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Park.

PacWest women: Azusa Pacific vs. Hawaii Pacific, 12:30 p.m., at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Park.

WATER POLO

ILH boys Division I: Punahou at ‘Iolani, 4 p.m.

ILH boys Division II: Punahou at ‘Iolani, 3 p.m.

SUNDAY

SOCCER

Big West women: UC Santa Barbara vs. Hawaii, 5 p.m., at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium.

VOLLEYBALL

Big West women: Cal State Fullerton at Hawaii, 5 p.m., at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.