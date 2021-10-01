Bulletin Board
Kapolei High School
Kapolei High School is accepting applications for the Head Tennis coaching position.
This position will be responsible for all aspects of the Girls & Boys Tennis program. Some duties include: teaching of Tennis techniques/strategies, administrative duties such as staffing and monitoring of grades and character development.
Qualifications: Knowledge of the sport – High school or College preferred; Prior coaching experience – Minimum 5 years preferred; Effective communication skills – public speaking; Effective organizational skills; Fundraising and budget experience; Philosophy on academic/grading; State or city certification related to safety, athletics, administration; College graduate preferred; Teaching experience preferred
Email resume to darren.camello@k12.hi.us
Accepting resumes till October 29, 2021
CALENDAR
Today
FOOTBALL
ILH: Saint Louis I-AA at ’Iolani, 3:15 p.m.; Pac-Five vs. Damien, 5 p.m., at Aloha Stadium; Punahou vs. Kamehameha, 7:30 p.m., at Aloha Stadium.
VOLLEYBALL
Big West women: Long Beach State at Hawaii, 7 p.m., at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.
ILH girls Division I: Mid-Pacific at ‘Iolani, 6 p.m.; Punahou at Kamehameha, 6 p.m.
ILH girls Division II: Damien at Hawaii Baptist, 6 p.m.; ‘Iolani at Maryknoll, 6 p.m.; Punahou at Le Jardin, 6:15 p.m.; University at Sacred Hearts, 6:15 p.m.
SATURDAY
CROSS COUNTRY
College: Chaminade Invitational, 7:30 a.m., at Kapiolani Park.
FOOTBALL
Mountain West: Fresno State at Hawaii, 5 p.m., at Clarence T.C. Ching Complex.
KAYAKING
ILH: Sprint, 3 p.m., at Ala Wai.
SOCCER
PacWest men: Azusa Pacific vs. Hawaii Pacific, 3 p.m., at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Park.
PacWest women: Azusa Pacific vs. Hawaii Pacific, 12:30 p.m., at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Park.
WATER POLO
ILH boys Division I: Punahou at ‘Iolani, 4 p.m.
ILH boys Division II: Punahou at ‘Iolani, 3 p.m.
SUNDAY
SOCCER
Big West women: UC Santa Barbara vs. Hawaii, 5 p.m., at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium.
VOLLEYBALL
Big West women: Cal State Fullerton at Hawaii, 5 p.m., at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.