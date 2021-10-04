Off the News: Reprieve for expired licenses

On Friday afternoon, Gov. David Ige extended the state’s pandemic emergency declaration for another 60 days — and with it, gave another reprieve to those whose Hawaii’s driver’s license, state ID card or learner’s permit has expired.

Initially, the reprieve would’ve ended at 11:59 p.m. today, after which time cards that expired during the emergency period — March 16, 2020 to Oct. 4, 2021 — would have turned invalid. The city said that since March 2020, “fewer than 50,000 driver’s licenses and learner’s permits” on Oahu remain expired and have not been renewed.

Now, those with expired cards have until Nov. 30 to renew. But don’t dawdle, as there’s clearly a backlog — make an appointment now to get things updated, at www.AlohaQ.org.

Masks good for COVID and eruptions

Perhaps visitors to Kilauea’s lava show won’t mind wearing their COVID-19 masks so much, and might happily cover their noses to block the ash and aroma. The more closely fitted, the better, reports the U.S. Geological Survey website, which says an industry- certified N95 is ideal.

Don’t cover your eyes, though. Nature is providing a stunning light display during the surprise eruption at Halema‘uma‘u Crater. Veterans of the 2018 flow would prefer it if the lava stays contained this time, of course.