Oahu’s median home sale price tops $1M again

September marked a second month in a row with a $1,050,000 median sale price for single-family homes on Oahu, according to a report released today.

The Honolulu Board of Realtors report showed that last month’s figure represented a 19% rise from $880,000 a year earlier.

August was the first time Oahu’s median single-family home sale price reached or topped the $1 million mark.

For Oahu’s condominium market, the median sale price rose 7% to $478,000 in September from $445,000 during the same month last year. A record was set in August at $500,000.

The trade association counts sales of previously owned homes, and the median price represents a point at which half the sales were for more and half for less.

Sales volume last month rose in both parts of the market, but was considerably stronger for condos.

There were 615 condo sales in September, up 35% from a 456 year earlier. The number of single-family home sales rose 8% to 424 from 391 in the same period.