Calendar

Today

VOLLEYBALL

PacWest women: Concordia-Irvine vs. Chaminade, 7 p.m., at McCabe gym.

ILH girls Division III: Christian Academy at St. Andrew’s, 5 p.m.; Assets at Hawaiian Mission, 6 p.m.; Island Pacific at La Pietra, 6 p.m.

WATER POLO

ILH boys Division II: ‘Iolani I-AA vs.

Le Jardin, 5 p.m., at Kamehameha; Mid

Pacific at Kamehameha I-AA, 6 p.m.

FRIDAY

FOOTBALL

ILH: Kamehameha I-AA vs. Saint Louis I-AA, 5 p.m., at Aloha Stadium; Punahou vs. Saint Louis, 7:30 p.m., at Aloha

Stadium.

VOLLEYBALL

PacWest women: Biola at Hawaii Pacific, 7 p.m., at The Shark Tank.

Volleyball

ILH

Varsity girls Division I

Punahou def. Mid-Pacific 25-21, 25-17,

25-16

Kamehameha def. ‘Iolani 25-17, 19-25,

25-23, 25-22

Varsity girls Division II

Damien vs. Hanalani 25-13, 27-26, 25-21

Marynoll def. University 35-33, 17-25,

25-19, 25-10

Punahou I-AA def. Hawaii Baptist 27-25, 20-25, 29-27, 25-22

Varsity girls Division III

Christian Academy def. Assets 25-15,

25-12, 25-14