VOLLEYBALL
PacWest women: Concordia-Irvine vs. Chaminade, 7 p.m., at McCabe gym.
ILH girls Division III: Christian Academy at St. Andrew’s, 5 p.m.; Assets at Hawaiian Mission, 6 p.m.; Island Pacific at La Pietra, 6 p.m.
WATER POLO
ILH boys Division II: ‘Iolani I-AA vs.
Le Jardin, 5 p.m., at Kamehameha; Mid
Pacific at Kamehameha I-AA, 6 p.m.
FRIDAY
FOOTBALL
ILH: Kamehameha I-AA vs. Saint Louis I-AA, 5 p.m., at Aloha Stadium; Punahou vs. Saint Louis, 7:30 p.m., at Aloha
Stadium.
VOLLEYBALL
PacWest women: Biola at Hawaii Pacific, 7 p.m., at The Shark Tank.
Volleyball
ILH
Varsity girls Division I
Punahou def. Mid-Pacific 25-21, 25-17,
25-16
Kamehameha def. ‘Iolani 25-17, 19-25,
25-23, 25-22
Varsity girls Division II
Damien vs. Hanalani 25-13, 27-26, 25-21
Marynoll def. University 35-33, 17-25,
25-19, 25-10
Punahou I-AA def. Hawaii Baptist 27-25, 20-25, 29-27, 25-22
Varsity girls Division III
Christian Academy def. Assets 25-15,
25-12, 25-14
