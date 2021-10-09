CALENDAR
TODAY
CROSS COUNTRY
College: Chaminade Invitational, 7 a.m., at Kapiolani Park.
KAYAKING
ILH: Distance, 9 a.m., at Ala Wai.
VOLLEYBALL
PacWest women: Biola vs. Chaminade, 3 p.m., at McCabe gym; Concordia-Irvine at Hawaii Hilo, 7 p.m., at Vulcan gym.
SUNDAY
SOCCER
PacWest men: Chaminade vs. Hawaii Pacific, 5 p.m., at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Park.
PacWest women: Chaminade vs. Hawaii Pacific, 2:30 p.m., at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium.
