Calendar
Today
No local sporting events scheduled
TUESDAY
VOLLEYBALL
ILH girls Division I: Kamehameha at Mid-Pacific, 6 p.m.; ‘Iolani at Punahou, 6:30 p.m.
ILH girls Division II: Maryknoll at Punahou, 5 p.m.; Hanalani at Hawaii Baptist,
6 p.m.; Le Jardin at Damien, 6 p.m.; Sacred Hearts at ‘Iolani, 6 p.m.
ILH girls Division III: Assets at La Pietra, 6 p.m.; Christian Academy vs. Island
Pacific, 6 p.m., at Hanalani; Hawaiian
Mission at St. Andrew’s, 5 p.m.
OIA East girls: Moanalua at Kahuku,
Anuenue at Farrington, Kaimuki at McKinley, Kailua at Kaiser, Castle at Kalaheo, Roosevelt at Kalani; matches begin at
7 p.m.
WATER POLO
ILH boys Division II: Tournament—5-seed vs. 4-seed, 6 p.m., at Kamehameha.
Pigeon Racing
Oahu Invitational Flyers
TOP 5; From Cape Kumukahi to Oahu
MILES MPH
1. Sanford Kojiro 226.179 56.52
2. Keoni Gaudia 231.380 56.45
3. Bert Toyooka 235.044 56.44
4. Dexter Wong 244.984 56.30
5. Ivan Endo 243.581 56.20
Air rifle
ILH
Saturday
Boys Varsity
Punahou 1,028, Mid-Pacific 1,035
High Scorer: PUN—Chasen Matusuoka 275. MPI—Keisen Kim 264
Boys Jr. Varsity
Punahou 955, Mid-Pacific 820
High Scorer: PUN—Maxwell Chun, Maxwell Niemann 242. MPI—Jack Takamori 234.
Girls Varsity
Punahou 1,032 , Mid-Pacific 1,037
High Scorer: PUN—Mya Taylor Dagdagan 269. MPI—Kylie Murakami 268.
Girls Jr. Varsity
Punahou 973, Mid-Pacific 966
High Scorer: PUN—Hailey Oh 267. MPI—Mikayla Oshiro 256.
