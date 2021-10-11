Calendar

TUESDAY

VOLLEYBALL

ILH girls Division I: Kamehameha at Mid-Pacific, 6 p.m.; ‘Iolani at Punahou, 6:30 p.m.

ILH girls Division II: Maryknoll at Punahou, 5 p.m.; Hanalani at Hawaii Baptist,

6 p.m.; Le Jardin at Damien, 6 p.m.; Sacred Hearts at ‘Iolani, 6 p.m.

ILH girls Division III: Assets at La Pietra, 6 p.m.; Christian Academy vs. Island

Pacific, 6 p.m., at Hanalani; Hawaiian

Mission at St. Andrew’s, 5 p.m.

OIA East girls: Moanalua at Kahuku,

Anuenue at Farrington, Kaimuki at McKinley, Kailua at Kaiser, Castle at Kalaheo, Roosevelt at Kalani; matches begin at

7 p.m.

WATER POLO

ILH boys Division II: Tournament—5-seed vs. 4-seed, 6 p.m., at Kamehameha.

Pigeon Racing

Oahu Invitational Flyers

TOP 5; From Cape Kumukahi to Oahu

MILES MPH

1. Sanford Kojiro 226.179 56.52

2. Keoni Gaudia 231.380 56.45

3. Bert Toyooka 235.044 56.44

4. Dexter Wong 244.984 56.30

5. Ivan Endo 243.581 56.20

Air rifle

ILH

Saturday

Boys Varsity

Punahou 1,028, Mid-Pacific 1,035

High Scorer: PUN—Chasen Matusuoka 275. MPI—Keisen Kim 264

Boys Jr. Varsity

Punahou 955, Mid-Pacific 820

High Scorer: PUN—Maxwell Chun, Maxwell Niemann 242. MPI—Jack Takamori 234.

Girls Varsity

Punahou 1,032 , Mid-Pacific 1,037

High Scorer: PUN—Mya Taylor Dagdagan 269. MPI—Kylie Murakami 268.

Girls Jr. Varsity

Punahou 973, Mid-Pacific 966

High Scorer: PUN—Hailey Oh 267. MPI—Mikayla Oshiro 256.