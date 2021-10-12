Calendar
Today
VOLLEYBALL
ILH girls Division I: Kamehameha at Mid-Pacific, 6 p.m.; ‘Iolani at Punahou, 6:30 p.m.
ILH girls Division II: Maryknoll at Punahou, 5 p.m.; Hanalani at Hawaii Baptist,
6 p.m.; Le Jardin at Damien, 6 p.m.; Sacred Hearts at ‘Iolani, 6 p.m.
ILH girls Division III: Assets at La Pietra, 6 p.m.; Christian Academy vs. Island
Pacific, 6 p.m., at Hanalani; Hawaiian
Mission at St. Andrew’s, 5 p.m.
OIA East girls: Moanalua at Kahuku,
Anuenue at Farrington, Kaimuki at McKinley, Kailua at Kaiser, Castle at Kalaheo, Roosevelt at Kalani; matches begin at
7 p.m.
WATER POLO
ILH boys Division II: Tournament—5-seed vs. 4-seed, 6 p.m., at Kamehameha.
WEDNESDAY
VOLLEYBALL
PacWest women: Holy Names vs. Chaminade, 7 p.m., at McCabe gym; Dominican at Hawaii Hilo, 7 p.m., at Vulcan gym.
OIA West girls: Waipahu at Mililani, Aiea at Kapolei, Leilehua at Nanakuli, Radford at Pearl City, Waianae at Campbell; matches begin at 7 p.m.
