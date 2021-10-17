CALENDAR

SOCCER

PacWest men: Biola vs. Hawaii Pacific, 7 p.m., at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium. PacWest women: Biola vs. Hawaii Pacific, 4:30 p.m., at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium.

VOLLEYBALL

OIA West girls: Pearl City at Waianae, Nanakuli at Radford, Kapolei at Leilehua, Mililani at Aiea, Waialua at Waipahu; matches begin at 7 p.m.

MIL girls

Hana def. Lanai 25-11, 25-18, 25-20

KAYAKING

ILH REGATTA #6

Saturday

At Ala Wai Canal

Boys Open 250m Sprint

1, Abhi Erukulapati, Iolani, 53.41. 2, Nathan Kane, Punahou, 56.02. 3, Kalikona Keliihoomalu, Mid-Pac, 56.39. 4, Tyler Dudgeon, Punahou, 57.84. 5, Will Cruz, Iolani, 59.48. 6, Omni Miyamoto, Kamehameha, 59.79. 7, Willliam Campbell, Punahou, 1:00.18. 8, Deuce Kahanu, Kamehameha, 1:00.48. 9, Caden Coffelt, Punahou, 1:00.73. 10, Montgomery Razee, Punahou, 1:01.21.

Girls Open 250m Sprint

1, Emma McDonald, Punahou, 1:03.63. 2, Julia Morikawa, Kamehameha, 1:06.69. 3, Taihere Thompson, Punahou, 1:07.03. 4, Tessia Mauai, Kamehameha, 1:08.09. 5, Kawehilani Tangalin, Kamehameha, 1:10.81. 6, Hoapili Kukea-Shultz, Mid-Pac, 1:11.59. 7, Kahikinui Delo, Kamehameha, 1:12.62. 8, Dekoda Lazaro, Kamehameha, 1:13.10. 9, Carlee Iinuma, Iolani, 1:13.89. 10, Alexia Roberts, Mid-Pac, 1:14.64.

SOFT TENNIS

OIA

Varsity Boys

Roosevelt def. Kalani 3-0

Leilehua def. Waipahu 3-1

Varsity Girls

Roosevelt def. Kalani 2-1

Leilehua def. Waipahu 2-1