Kona restaurant gets red placard for roach infestation

A Kailua-Kona restaurant was ordered to close after an inspector found roaches infesting the kitchen and food areas, evidence of active rodent infestation and other hazards, the state Department of Health said Monday.

A red placard was issued to Kamana Indian Cuisine Restaurant in the Waterfront Row Shopping Center.

According to the department, health inspectors saw numerous live and dead roaches in the restaurant’s kitchen and food storage areas. Live roaches were observed crawling on walls, refrigeration units, food storage containers and takeout containers. Live roaches were also found in containers of sugar, lentils, rice and ginger.

Inspectors also found fresh and dried rodent feces on the kitchen floors, shelving units, food preparation surfaces and food storage areas. Rodent rub marks were found at wall penetrations and in areas where ceiling tiles were improperly placed. Rodent gnaw marks were observed on packages of peas and dried tea.

Among other things, the restaurant was ordered to repair ceiling and wall openings to prevent insects and rodents from entering the premises, to clean old food, grease and grime from equipment and to end the practice of storing roach poison and disinfectant in food storage areas.

In addition, the business was ordered to employ a professional pest control operator to regularly control the insects and rodents.

The restaurant has been directed to contact the Health Department when the violations have been corrected, at which time a follow-up inspection will be conducted.