Calendar
Today
BASKETBALL
College men: Chaminade vs. Hawaii (exhibition, 7 p.m., at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.
GOLF
College women: Pac-12 Preview, all day, at Kailua-Kona.
VOLLEYBALL
OIA West girls: Waianae at Leilehua, Campbell at Aiea, Pearl City at Waipahu, Nanakuli at Waialua, Kapolei at Mililani; matches begin at 7 p.m.
TUESDAY
BOWLING
OIA East: 5 p.m., at K-Bay.
GOLF
College women: Pac-12 Preview, all day, at Kailua-Kona.
VOLLEYBALL
ILH girls Division II: Championship Tournament, first-round—Hanalani at Le Jardin, 5 p.m.; St. Andrew’s at Damien, 6 p.m.; University at Hawaii Baptist, 6 p.m.; Sacred Hearts at Maryknoll, 6 p.m.
OIA East girls: Moanalua at Roosevelt, Kalani at Castle, Kalaheo at Kailua, Kaiser at Kaimuki, Anuenue at McKinley, Farrington at Kahuku; matches begin at 7 p.m.
