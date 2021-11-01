Calendar

Today

BASKETBALL

College men: Chaminade vs. Hawaii (exhibition, 7 p.m., at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

GOLF

College women: Pac-12 Preview, all day, at Kailua-Kona.

VOLLEYBALL

OIA West girls: Waianae at Leilehua, Campbell at Aiea, Pearl City at Waipahu, Nanakuli at Waialua, Kapolei at Mililani; matches begin at 7 p.m.

TUESDAY

BOWLING

OIA East: 5 p.m., at K-Bay.

GOLF

College women: Pac-12 Preview, all day, at Kailua-Kona.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH girls Division II: Championship Tournament, first-round—Hanalani at Le Jardin, 5 p.m.; St. Andrew’s at Damien, 6 p.m.; University at Hawaii Baptist, 6 p.m.; Sacred Hearts at Maryknoll, 6 p.m.

OIA East girls: Moanalua at Roosevelt, Kalani at Castle, Kalaheo at Kailua, Kaiser at Kaimuki, Anuenue at McKinley, Farrington at Kahuku; matches begin at 7 p.m.