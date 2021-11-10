Missing Waimanalo girl Isabella Kalua’s adoptive parents arrested in connection with her disappearance

The adoptive mother and father of missing Waimanalo girl Isabella Kalua were arrested today and the FBI raided their home in connection with the girl’s disappearance.

Isabella, who was then 6-years old, was reported missing from her Waimanalo home Sept. 13 by her adoptive parents, Isaac and Lehua Kalua.

The Honolulu Police Department, who remain at the Waimanalo home this morning, have made no statements. But HPD reported on Twitter that that investigators have made two arrests in the case and plan to hold a news conference this afternoon at HPD’s main station.

According to family members at the scene, Lehua Kalua was arrested at the home, while Isaac “Sonny” Kalua was arrested at Pearl Harbor this morning.

Family member Alena Kaeo said that there were reports of flash bangs used as authorities entered the home this morning.

Isabella’s 7th birthday was Saturday.