Criminal complaint provides disturbing details of last time sibling saw Isabella Kalua in Waimanalo home

An older sibling of Isabella Kalua last saw the 6-year-old girl in a dog cage in the bathroom about two months ago with “duct tape on her nose and mouth,” and she was not breathing, according to a criminal complaint filed today against Isabella’s adoptive parents.

The complaint said Isabella’s sibling told police on Nov. 5 that their adoptive mother, Lehua Kalua, asked the sibling to keep the secret of what happened to Isabella.

Lehua Kalua, 43, and her husband, Isaac K. Kalua III, 52, made their initial appearances before Family Court Judge Linda Martell via video conference from the courthouse cellblock this morning.

Both are charged with second-degree murder and are being held without bail. Their preliminary hearing is set for Nov. 26.

According to the complaint, the sibling reported that she was awakened by their parents during the early-morning hours one day and saw Isabella with duct tape on her nose and mouth, and not breathing, the complaint said.

Lehua Kalua then allegedly took Isabella out of the cage and the filled a bathtub with water. She placed her in it in attempt to wake her up but she didn’t, the complaint said.

The mother told the sibling to go back to sleep.

The sibling reported knowing that Isabella was dead but not where her parents put Isabella after last seeing her lifeless in the bathroom.

The sibling recalled a few days later that Isaac Kalua III took time off of work to “help mom.”

When police asked why Isaac Kalua would need to help her mom, the sibling said, “to get rid of stuff … evidence,” the complaint said.

The sibling said Lehua Kalua did not feed Isabella and often put duct tape on her and placed her in a dog cage because she would sneak around and eat at night. The sibling would try to sneak food to Isabella “but Lehua would catch them and become upset,” the complaint said.

The adoptive parents called 911 on the morning of Sept. 13 to report Isabella Kalua, also known by her birth name of Ariel Sellers, as missing. They told police they last saw her in her bedroom at about 9 p.m. the previous night.

Lehua Kalua told police that she woke up the next morning between 5 and 6 a.m. and discovered the side door of the was closed but unlocked. When she went to Isabella’s room, she said, she noticed that she was not there, according to police.

Isaac Kalua III told police he last saw Isabella in the kitchen at about 7 p.m. after they had dinner on Sept. 12 and that he went to sleep at about 8 to 8:30 p.m., the criminal complaint said. He said he woke up at about 6:30 a.m when he heard his wife screaming that Isabella was missing.

Those statements were proven false based on video surveillance that police recovered from the area, according to the complaint, which revealed that Isabella was last seen on surveillance on Aug. 18.

Based on the police department’s analysis with the assistance of the FBI, they determined Isabella died in mid-August.

The case was initially classified as a missing persons case. Last week, police reclassified the case to murder.

Police and the FBI have been scouring Kalua’s property in Waimanalo and surrounding areas in search of the Isabella’s body.

At about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, Lehua Kalua was arrested at their Waimanalo home following a raid by police and the FBI. Within the same hour, law enforcement also arrested Isaac Kalua III at his workplace at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard.

