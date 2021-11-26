Hawaii records 1 new coronavirus-related death, 27 additional infections

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Hawaii Department of Health officials today reported one new coronavirus-related death and 27 new confirmed and probable infections statewide, bringing the state’s totals since the start of the pandemic to 1,015 fatalities and 87,210 cases.

The latest death was on Oahu. No further information was immediately available regarding the latest death.

The state’s official coronavirus-related death toll includes 756 fatalities on Oahu, 136 on Hawaii island, 98 on Maui, 13 on Kauai, one on Molokai and 11 Hawaii residents who died outside the state.

The U.S. coronavirus-related death toll today is over 773,000 and the nationwide infection tally is more than 47.9 million.

Today’s new confirmed and probable infection count by island includes four new cases on Oahu, two on Hawaii island, 12 on Maui, one on Kauai and eight Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state.

State health officials have been including probable infections in its total case counts. Probable infections include people who never received a confirmatory test but are believed to have had the virus because of their known exposure and symptoms or because of a positive antigen test.

The total number of confirmed and probable coronavirus cases by island since the start of the outbreak are 59,337 on Oahu, 11,655 on Hawaii island, 9,917 on Maui, 3,034 on Kauai, 246 on Molokai, and 145 on Lanai. There are also 2,876 Hawaii residents who were diagnosed outside of the state.

Health officials also said today that, of the state’s total infection count, 1,318 cases were considered to be active. Officials say they consider infections reported in the past 14 days to be a “proxy number for active cases.” The state’s total number of active cases decreased today by 89.

