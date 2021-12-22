Cause of fire that razed abandoned Aiea home ‘undetermined’

Honolulu Fire Department investigators have classified the cause of an early morning fire that destroyed an abandoned home in Aiea on Monday as undetermined.

The two-alarm fire occurred at 98-215 Hekaha St. just before 4:30 a.m. Monday. A previous fire charred the same structure in January 2020.

Neighbors reported that squatters frequently accessed the house, according to the fire department.

Fire investigators deemed the home as unsafe after Monday’s fire leveled the structure.

A neighboring residence sustained damage estimated at $5,000.