Kahuku beats Saint Louis to capture state Open Division football title

Kahuku dominated Saint Louis 49-14 tonight, breaking the Crusaders’ string of the first four consecutive Open division Hawaii High School Athletic Association state football championships.

A crowd close to the capacity of 3,500 at Skippa Diaz Stadium at Farrington High School saw the Red Raiders win their ninth state championship and first since 2015 when they beat the Crusaders 39-14 (when Division I was the highest classification).

Kana Loa Kaluna led Kahuku’s offense with 138 yards on 16 carries and three touchdowns.

The Red Raiders (10-0) jumped to a 28-0 lead, with Kana Loa Kaluna scoring on touchdown runs of 6 and 4 yards, and Liona Lefau also scoring twice, on a 29-yard interception return and a 19-yard pass from Jason Mariteragi.

Three of Kahuku’s touchdowns came after Saint Louis turnovers. The Red Raiders limited Crusaders star quarterback A.J. Bianco to 11 of 20 passing for 143 yards and -4 yards on six carries.

Saint Louis (6-4) got back into the game with a 2-yard touchdown run by Boston Opetaia and a 46-yard pass to Analu Kekahuna from Bianco, making it 28-14 at halftime.

Kahuku started the second half strong, too, with Mariteragi finding Kainoa Carvalho on touchdown passes of 61 and 16 yards. Carvalho caught six passes for 135 yards.

Lefau had another interception with 4:18 left in the third quarter to halt a Saint Louis drive.

Kaluna scored again on another 6-yard run with 8:45 left in the game for the final score.

This was the 16th time Kahuku and Saint Louis met in a football state championship or Prep Bowl (the de facto state championship game before 1999), with Kahuku winning for the fifth time.