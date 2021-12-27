Hawaii sees 1,384 new coronavirus cases, bringing statewide total to 103,773

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Hawaii Department of Health officials reported 1,384 new confirmed and probable coronavirus infections today, bringing the state’s total since the start of the pandemic to 103,773 cases.

No new virus-related fatalities were reported today so the statewide COVID-19 death toll remains 1,082.

The U.S. coronavirus-related death toll today is over 809,000 and the nationwide infection tally is more than 51.6 million.

Today’s new confirmed and probable infection count by island includes 1,161 new cases on Oahu, 103 on Hawaii island, 71 on Maui, 23 on Kauai, two on Molokai and 24 Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state.

State health officials have been including probable infections in its total case counts. Probable infections include people who never received a confirmatory test but are believed to have had the virus because of their known exposure and symptoms or because of a positive antigen test.

The total number of confirmed and probable coronavirus cases by island since the start of the outbreak are 72,955 on Oahu, 12,543 on Hawaii island, 10,991 on Maui, 3,620 on Kauai, 293 on Molokai and 157 on Lanai. There are also 3,214 Hawaii residents who were diagnosed outside of the state.

Health officials also said today that, of the state’s total infection count, 13,966 cases were considered to be active. Officials say they consider infections reported in the past 14 days to be a “proxy number for active cases.” The state’s total number of active cases increased today by 1,189.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii infection cases, 5,224 have required hospitalizations, with three new hospitalizations reported today.

