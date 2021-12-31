Hawaii Health Department adds concert at Molokai restaurant to COVID-19 cluster list

The Hawaii Department of Health has added a concert at Paddlers Restaurant & Bar on Molokai to its list of COVID-19 clusters in public venues over the past 14 days.

The concert took place on Dec. 18 at the Kaunakakai establishment.

DOH’s cluster list also includes “Hawaii’s Finest Music Festival,” which took place the evenings of Dec. 17 and 18 at Bishop Museum, along with an after-party for the festival at Moani Waikiki on the same dates.

The clusters are defined as three or more cases reported to DOH within the last 14 days and identified as having exposed staff or visitors of public businesses where attendee lists could not be provided. DOH did not provide any further details on the clusters.

All patrons who attended these events are advised to get tested for COVID-19.

The Health Department reported five new coronavirus-related deaths and 3,290 new infections statewide today, including 10 new cases on Molokai. Molokai has experienced an uptick in coronavirus cases in recent days, with 21 new cases Thursday, 12 on Wednesday, and 25 on Tuesday, according to DOH statistics.