Maui resort restaurant added to COVID-19 cluster list

The Hawaii Department of Health has added Plantation House, a restaurant at Kapalua Resort on Maui, to its list of COVID-19 clusters in public venues over the past 14 days.

DOH advises patrons, vendors, or guests that were at the Plantation House, located in the club house of the Plantation Golf Course, on Dec. 20 to get tested for COVID-19, but offered no additional details.

DOH’s cluster list also includes a Dec. 18 concert at Paddlers Restaurant & Bar on Molokai, as well as “Hawaii’s Finest Music Festival” at Bishop Museum and an after-party following the festival at Moani Waikiki, both of which took place the evenings of Dec. 17 and 18.

The clusters are defined as three or more cases reported to DOH within the last 14 days, and identified as having exposed staff or visitors of public businesses where attendee lists could not be provided.

The Health Department today reported 1,592 new infections statewide, including 87 new cases on Maui. The 7-day average of new cases on Maui County is now at 226, a 431% increase over two weeks ago, and the average positivity rate is at 15.1%.