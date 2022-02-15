Former Hawaii Sen. J. Kalani English admits to taking cash bribes

Jamie Kalani English, the former state Senate Majority leader accused of taking cash and other gifts from a wastewater executive to manage legislation to benefit his business entered a guilty plea before a federal judge this morning.

English faces up to 20 years in prison and up to a $250,000 fine after pleading guilty to a single count of honest services wire fraud. As part of a plea arrangement with the U.S. Department of Justice, English must pay a money judgement of $15,305 for taking envelopes with cash, dinners for guests from Tahiti and Las Vegas hotel rooms from H20 Process Systems owner Milton J. Choy. Choy was identified as “Person A” by federal prosecutors.

English was also charged a $100 special assessment.

English’s acceptance of responsibility for his actions, quickly after the government charged him by felony information Feb. 8, earned him credit when it comes to sentencing, according to the Justice Department. English appeared via Zoom, wearing a dark suit, white shirt and blue tie.

He sat quietly while Assistant U.S. Attorney Ken Sorenson read through the facts outlined by the felony information that cover English’s scheme from November 2014 to May 2021. When asked by Senior U.S. District Judge Susan Oki Mollway if what Sorenson read was accurate, he responded, “it’s correct.”

“You did help this person, is that a fair statement?,” Oki Mollway asked English in court.

“Yes,” said English.

“And in return for that, this person gave you some benefits … sometimes cash given to you in envelopes … is that right?,” asked Mollway.

“Yes,” replied English.

When asked if he realized he was managing legislation to help Person A English replied “it’s yes and no on that.”

“The legislation is beneficial to the people of Hawaii. But it also helped him. Yes, it was helping him … you understand your honor? What I am saying is both answers are correct,” said English.

Oki Mollway then walked English through the facts he agreed to in the case. English agreed to them again.

When Oki Mollway asked English for his plea, he said “Guilty, your honor.”

He will be sentenced Jul. 5.

Cullen will also enter a guilty plea before Oki Molloway this morning.

The federal public corruption investigation involving state and county lawmakers focuses on allegations dating to at least 2014. It is not clear from the plea agreement if English provided evidence to DOJ about other illegal activity. The U.S. Attorney’s office did not immediately respond to Star-Advertiser questions

Choy helped the Justice Department in bringing charges against English and former vice chairman of the House Committee on Finance, Rep. Ty J.K. Cullen, who resigned Tuesday before DOJ’s allegations were made public.

English and Cullen accepted cash, Las Vegas hotel rooms, dinners for friends from Tahiti and playing chips from a casino in New Orleans in exchange for supporting and killing bills and providing insider information to benefit Choy’s businesses between 2014 and 2021.

In addition to H20 Process Systems, Choy also owns Fluid Technologies.

English and Cullen sought to influence legislation to help Choy’s businesses benefit financially from Act 125, which was approved by state lawmakers in 2017 and requires the conversion of all cesspools in Hawaii by 2050.

Current members of the state House and Senate agreed to give campaign donations made by Choy to the Hawaii Campaign Spending Commission or a non-profit organization supporting criminal justice.