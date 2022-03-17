Honolulu police looking for 2 suspects in armed robbery in Kalihi area

Honolulu police are looking for two suspects in connection to an armed robbery of a Kalihi area store.
At around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday the two suspects entered the store, and one of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded money from a cashier, according to the Honolulu Police Department. The other suspect served as a lookout.
The cashier gave an undisclosed amount of cash to the suspects, who then fled.
The suspects are unknown and still at large. Police have opened a first-degree robbery investigation.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.