Honolulu police looking for 2 suspects in armed robbery in Kalihi area

Honolulu police are looking for two suspects in connection to an armed robbery of a Kalihi area store.

At around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday the two suspects entered the store, and one of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded money from a cashier, according to the Honolulu Police Department. The other suspect served as a lookout.

The cashier gave an undisclosed amount of cash to the suspects, who then fled.

The suspects are unknown and still at large. Police have opened a first-degree robbery investigation.