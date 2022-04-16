Tua Tagovailoa reacts to Dolphins’ additions, the ‘cool thing’ about new coach

MIAMI >> Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa knows results are expected now that he has a stronger supporting cast around him. And he’s apparently embracing that.

Asked on The Fish Talk podcast if the augmented offensive cast creates pressure on him, Tagovailoa told hosts Seth Levit and OJ McDuffie:

“I think pressure is everywhere, especially in any professional industry,” Tagovailoa said in his first extended comments since the season ended. “You’re either going to make use of this opportunity with the guys we have or you’re not. That’s what it is. I’m looking forward to making use of this opportunity.”

How did he feel about the offensive additions — including Tyreek Hill, Terron Armstead, Chase Edmonds, Raheem Mostert, Connor Williams, Alec Ingold and Cedrick Wilson Jr?

“I guess the only word that can describe that is exciting,” Tagovailoa said on the podcast, which was released Thursday. “It’s exciting times for all of us. Aside from guys we have acquired, it’s going to take work from all of us. We’ve got to do the most important thing why we’re here, which is just win games.”

Tagovailoa addressed other issues:

>> On his early impressions of coach Mike McDaniel, who has endorsed Tagovailoa publicly:

“From getting to know Coach as a person and getting to hang out and have conversations with him, that’s who he is. Same person as with just he and I talking. I find that pretty unique.

“You are brought into this world where you have to be politically correct when the media is talking to you. With guys, you talk a different way. You have two voices…. The cool thing is Coach McDaniel is the same all the time….

“He’s such a person you can relate to in a lot of things. He makes it comfortable for you.”

>> He said he was unaware the team was filming — or recording McDaniel’s audio — during the conversation that McDaniel had with Tagovailoa when McDaniel was flying to South Florida to sign his contract to become head coach.

“I never knew it was being filmed,” he said. “We were supposed to have a FaceTime call earlier that day but Coach got caught up in some things and I was golfing. He said let me know when you’re done. He said, can we set this time because I’m going to be on a plane coming to Miami…

“And I’m thinking what kind of plane is this, the Wi-Fi must be strong. We FaceTimed on the plane. I was telling him how excited I am. I thought he was a pretty unique personality when I first heard him speak. That’s something I have never witnessed especially him being the head man. He’s so optimistic, so positive.”

>> On the fact he has had six offensive coordinators in six seasons, including his time at Alabama: “It’s been challenging, but it’s football. Everyone has their own terminology of what they call a post, what they call a corner.”

>> On McDaniel’s staff and the atmosphere in the building: “Coach McDaniel has done a great job, not just with his staff but everyone. The new players, the guys we’ve kept. Everyone in this building is optimistic. Everyone has a high amount of character within the building. It says a lot about Coach McDaniel, a lot about Chris Grier — the communication between Coach and Chris.”

>> On his relationship with Dolphins executive Dan Marino:

“It’s extremely meaningful. For someone like Dan to be sitting in our meetings, as this was from my rookie year, it tells you a lot about Dan as a person. He’s got Dan Marino Boulevard or whatever that thing is. Dan knows who he is. For him to sit down in our meetings, stop the tape and tell us what his experiences were, he shares those things. Success leaves footprints.

Regardless of how much the game has changed, it’s still football. I think it’s amazing.”