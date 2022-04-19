Kamehameha Highway in Kalihi to close nightly for rail work

All lanes of Kamehameha Highway in both the eastbound and westbound directions between Middle and Laumaka streets in Kalihi will be closed nightly, starting Sunday, for rail construction, officials said.

The nightly closures will take place from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. nightly from this Sunday all the way to June 30.

Theclosure is required to safely construct the remaining portion of an overhead rail guideway, according to the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation and Shimmick/Traylor/Granite Joint-Venture.

>> Motorists traveling on the H-1 Freeway eastbound towards Exit 18B (Middle Street/Dillingham Boulevard) will be detoured via Middle Street, North King Street then Kalihi Street to access Dillingham Boulevard.

>> The Nimitz Highway eastbound ramp to Dillingham Boulevard will also be closed. Motorists traveling eastbound on Nimitz Highway will be detoured via Puuhale Road to access Dillingham Boulevard.

>> Motorists traveling westbound on Dillingham Boulevard will be detoured via Kalihi Street, North King Street, Ola Lane, then Middle Street to access Nimitz Highway and the H-1 freeway.

>> Pedestrians will be detoured around the work areas and local business access will be maintained.

HART officials warned this overnight closure will be required again in subsequent months for station construction.

For additional information on the project, call the project’s 24-hour hotline at 808-566-2299, or email info@honolulutransit.org.