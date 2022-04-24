3 lanes of H-1 East reopen in Kaimuki

Traffic is flowing smoothly again after Honolulu police closed three lanes of the H-1 Freeway eastbound near the Waialae Avenue exit due to an overturned vehicle.
The incident was first reported around 1:15 p.m. today.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area and use alternate routes.
