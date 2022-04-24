comscore 3 lanes of H-1 East reopen in Kaimuki | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
3 lanes of H-1 East reopen in Kaimuki

  • By Jason Genegabus jason@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 2:31 pm
  Traffic was backed up on the H-1 East near the Koko Head Avenue off-ramp this afternoon.

    Traffic was backed up on the H-1 East near the Koko Head Avenue off-ramp this afternoon.

Traffic is flowing smoothly again after Honolulu police closed three lanes of the H-1 Freeway eastbound near the Waialae Avenue exit due to an overturned vehicle.

The incident was first reported around 1:15 p.m. today.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

