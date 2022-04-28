Pedestrian struck in Hauula dies from injuries, Honolulu police say

A 45-year-old man critically injured after he was struck by a car on Kamehameha Highway in Hauula on April 20 has died, according to the Honolulu Police Department.

The Honolulu Medical Examiner notified police Tuesday that the man died. The Medical Examiner’s office identified the man as Kenui Maikai of Hauula.

At about 2:13 a.m. on April 20, police said a 59-year-old man was driving northbound on Kamehameha Highway when the 45-year-old man appeared in the roadway. He was unable to stop in time and struck the pedestrian, who was not in a marked crosswalk.

The driver remained at the scene, and was not injured in the collision.

Police said this is Oahu’s 17th traffic fatality this year, compared to 16 during the same time period last year.