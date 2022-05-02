Crash knocks Zipperlane barrier into H-1 eastbound lane near Kaonohi overpass

UPDATE: 6:55 a.m.

DOT tweeted at 6:49 a.m. that the Zipperlane “barrier has been pushed back into place. All lanes open on H-1 eastbound near Kaonohi overpass.”

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

The left lane of H-1 eastbound near Kaonohi overpass is blocked after Zipperlane barrier was pushed into the lane by a motor vehicle collision this morning.

The state Department of Transportation tweeted the lane closure alert at 5:45 a.m.

”Drive with caution. Expect delays,” city officials said in a separate alert.