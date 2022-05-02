comscore Crash knocks Zipperlane barrier into H-1 eastbound lane near Kaonohi overpass | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Crash knocks Zipperlane barrier into H-1 eastbound lane near Kaonohi overpass

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 6:58 am

UPDATE: 6:55 a.m.

DOT tweeted at 6:49 a.m. that the Zipperlane “barrier has been pushed back into place. All lanes open on H-1 eastbound near Kaonohi overpass.”

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

The left lane of H-1 eastbound near Kaonohi overpass is blocked after Zipperlane barrier was pushed into the lane by a motor vehicle collision this morning.

The state Department of Transportation tweeted the lane closure alert at 5:45 a.m.

”Drive with caution. Expect delays,” city officials said in a separate alert.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Israel lashes out at Russia over foreign minister’s remarks on Hitler, Nazism
Next Story
The Judds join Country Music Hall of Fame a day after Naomi Judd’s death

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up