comscore Tree falls on vehicles, forces closure of Kaneohe-bound Likelike Highway | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Tree falls on vehicles, forces closure of Kaneohe-bound Likelike Highway

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 1:32 pm

Both lanes of the Likelike Highway Kaneohe-bound have been close due to a fallen tree.

The tree fell on at least two vehicles, according to police.

No serious injuries were immediately reported.

Motorists are advised to use alternate routes.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Pearl City opens first state baseball tournament in 3 years with a no-hitter

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up