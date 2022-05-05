WATCH LIVE: Gov. David Ige discusses close of state legislative session

Gov. David Ige is holding a press conference to discuss the conclusion of the state Legislature’s 2022 session.

The Legislature began the session on Jan. 19 with priorities including COVID-19 management, Native Hawaiian redress, diversifying the economy, increasing the minimum wage and addressing educational issues.

Ige applauded the Legislature’s willingness to work on budget issues, noting the projected addition of $6 billion in increased revenue for the financial window.

He also touched on advances in housing and pointed to a $1 billion in funding earmarked for Native Hawaiian affairs.

On the leaked Supreme Court draft decision that would strike down Roe v. Wade, Ige said that if the 1973 ruling is overruled, Hawaii’s state laws provide access to abortion and family planning services.

“There is overwhelming support for [a] woman’s right to choose,” Ige said of Hawaii.

