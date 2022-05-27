comscore 83 Hawaii public schools to offer free summer meals to students 18 and younger | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

83 Hawaii public schools to offer free summer meals to students 18 and younger

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:52 pm

Eighty-three Hawaii public schools will offer meals free of charge over the summer to children age 18 years and younger, regardless of whether they are enrolled in the public schools, the state Department of Education announced today.

Beginning in early June the Seamless Summer Option program will serve meals at select schools Mondays through Fridays, except for June 10 (King Kamehameha Day) and July 4 (Independence Day).

Summer meals will be offered for on-campus dining only, the standard format used before the COVID-19 pandemic, a DOE statement said. “Grab and go” container meals will not be offered. Meal recipients do not have to be enrolled at a participating school to be served. For special diet accommodations, email specialdiets@k12.hi.us with as much detail as possible.

The program is funded by the U.S.Department of Agriculture and was established to ensure that children continue to receive nutritious meals during the summer.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Girl, 11, covered herself in blood, pretended to be dead to survive Texas school shooting

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up