83 Hawaii public schools to offer free summer meals to students 18 and younger

Eighty-three Hawaii public schools will offer meals free of charge over the summer to children age 18 years and younger, regardless of whether they are enrolled in the public schools, the state Department of Education announced today.

Beginning in early June the Seamless Summer Option program will serve meals at select schools Mondays through Fridays, except for June 10 (King Kamehameha Day) and July 4 (Independence Day).

Summer meals will be offered for on-campus dining only, the standard format used before the COVID-19 pandemic, a DOE statement said. “Grab and go” container meals will not be offered. Meal recipients do not have to be enrolled at a participating school to be served. For special diet accommodations, email specialdiets@k12.hi.us with as much detail as possible.

The program is funded by the U.S.Department of Agriculture and was established to ensure that children continue to receive nutritious meals during the summer.